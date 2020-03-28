Home

ROSS, Sandra Lesley (nee Smith). On 27 March 2020, passed away peacefully at home, after a short battle with cancer, aged 68 years. Beloved wife of Doug. Loving mother of Shane and Melanie and mother-in-law of Thiam. Cherished grandmother of Nerissa, Jayden, Liam and Jasmine. There will be no funeral due to the current situation but we will have a celebration of Sandy's life at a later date. Forever in our hearts and locked in our memories. Sweet dreams, until we meet again.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
