|
|
|
SCOTT, Sandra, Karen and Denise. Loved and cherished daughters of the late Tom and the late Alma Scott. Sandra (Sands) Lorraine Burwood. Suddenly taken on 13 March 2020. Forever loved wife of the late John. Cherished Mum to Mark. Loved socialite sister of Jeff and Christine, the late Karen and Bruce, Mike and Kaye, Jude and Alan, the late Nesie, Carol and the late John, and Kevin and Raewyn. Adored auntie and great auntie to many. Loved by so many in Auckland and Whangarei. Sands loved purple and Mark asks as a sign of remembrance, please wear a purple item for her. Donations in lieu of flowers to a Hospice of your choice. Karen Alison Scott (Horscroft). Taken from us all on 13 March. Mel, Evie, and the late Donna's special little Ma. Loved ma-in- law to Justin and Ron. Loved and loving Nana to Liam, Dylan, Kara, Mikaela, Ritchie and Frankie. "Skin" and sister to Jeff and Christine, the late Sands and the late John, Mike and Kaye, Jude and Alan, and the late Nesie. Beloved Auntie to many. Forever loved by Bruce. Donations in lieu of flowers to Starship Hospital. Denise Beverly Scott. Taken from us on 13 March. Dearly loved hostess with the mostess sister and sister-in-law of Jeff and Christine, the late Sandra and late John and the late Karen and Bruce, Michael and Kaye, and Jude and Alan. Much loved Auntie of Mel and Justin, Evie and Ron, Matthew and Eleanor, Andrew and Kezia, Stuart and Narea, and Stephen and Marieke. Great Aunt to Liam, Dylan, Kara, Mikaela, Ritchie and Frankie. Donations in lieu of flowers to Barnados. A service for Sands, Karen and Denise will be held at Whangarei Boys High School Hall at 11am on Saturday 21 March 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2020