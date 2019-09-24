|
de ZOETE, Sandra Jane (nee Hart). Passed away peacefully at Hospice North Shore on Sunday 22nd September 2019, aged 59 years. Much loved wife of Nick and mum of Chloe and Simon. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ron and Gwen Loved sister of Judith and Aunt of Andre and Ruby Thank you for filling our lives with fun and happiness. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 27th September 2019 at 3.15pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice and St John's would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the Oncology teams at Mercy and Auckland Hospitals and Hospice North Shore. All communication to the de Zoete family at P O Box 20740, Glen Eden, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019