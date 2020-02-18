Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
495 Albert Street
Coromandel
Sandra Gail WHITE

Sandra Gail WHITE Notice
WHITE, Sandra Gail. It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Sandra Gail White at her home on 16th February, 2020. Adored mother of Sewa, Shankar, Vaire and Jackson. Much loved grandmother of Cassie, Te Mana, Karlos, Jade, Kaelyn and Sophia-Rose. Beloved daughter, sister, aunty and friend. A Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at 495 Albert Street, Coromandel, on Thursday 20th February at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to: 021 1123762.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
