EASTERBROOK, Sandra Anne (nee James). Born 12 March 1946 Died 18 November 2019 Loved wife and soulmate of Roger. Special mother of Jo and Fraser Grant, Suzy and Chris McAsey and Mark Easterbrook. Proud, caring and devoted Grandma of Hunter, Brooke, Jake and Billie. The most even tempered person ever born who cared about people. A service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, Cnr Kamo Rd and Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei on Saturday, 23rd November, 2019 at 11.00am. A special thank you to the staff of Ward 14 at Whangarei Hospital for their wonderful care of Sandra. Also to St. Johns Ambulance and the Jim Carney Centre. All communications to "Easterbrook Family" C/- P.O. Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019