ANDERSON, Sandra (nee Prior). Peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on Monday the 13th May 2019; aged 65 years. Cherished wife of David. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul, Rachel and Jake, Tim and Nancy, Lenka and Gavin. Adored Granny San of Lewis, Karl, Amelie, Elodie, Molly Jade, and Isla (Issy). Loved and adored by all her friends. We will miss your kind, caring and loving ways. You were so loved. A service to celebrate Sandra's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday the 22nd May at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
