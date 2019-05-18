Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Sandra (Prior) ANDERSON

Sandra (Prior) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Sandra (nee Prior). Peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on Monday the 13th May 2019; aged 65 years. Cherished wife of David. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul, Rachel and Jake, Tim and Nancy, Lenka and Gavin. Adored Granny San of Lewis, Karl, Amelie, Elodie, Molly Jade, and Isla (Issy). Loved and adored by all her friends. We will miss your kind, caring and loving ways. You were so loved. A service to celebrate Sandra's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday the 22nd May at 11:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
