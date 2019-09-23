Home

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
04-298 5168
Samuel Walter (Sam) LAWRY

Samuel Walter (Sam) LAWRY Notice
LAWRY, Samuel Walter (Sam). On 20 September 2019, aged 90 years. After a courageous battle with cancer passed peacefully with family by his side. Much loved father and father-in- law to Keith and Estelle, and Russell and Rosie. Granddad Sam to Jennifer and Michelle and Great Granddad Sam to Benjamin, Emerson, Charlotte and Milla. Loved and respected brother to Malcolm and Alan (d.) and uncle of Claire. Sadly missed by all. A memorial service to celebrate Sam's life will be held on Wednesday 25 September 2:00pm at Pukerua Bay RSA, Wairaka Road, Pukerua Bay. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to P.O. Box 7442 Wellington South 6242. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
