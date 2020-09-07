|
O'LEARY, Samuel Thomas. Peacefully at home on Friday 4 September 2020 surrounded by family. Aged 87. Beloved husband of June for 64 wonderful years. He will be sadly missed as he was deeply loved by his entire family. Loving father of Vivieene, Peter, Margaret, Rose-Merrie, and Jason and their families. Loved Grandfather of all his grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchild. A service for Sam will be held at the Mountain View Vineyard Church on Tuesday 8 September 2020 at 10.30am followed by his burial at Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020