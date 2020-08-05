Home

Samuel Russell (Russell) FLETCHER

Samuel Russell (Russell) FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER, Samuel Russell (Russell). On 1st August 2020 peacefully in Hamilton, surrounded by family. Dearly loved Husband of Marilyn for 57 years. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Suzanne and Rob Flannagan, and Janine Fletcher. Loved Grandad of Andrew, Sarah, Robert and Daniel. We will gather to celebrate Russell's life on Friday August 7 at 10.30am at the Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street Hamilton, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Fletcher family c/- PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
