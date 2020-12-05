|
HOLMES, Samuel (Sam). Born 16 September 1924, passed away 2 December 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce. Respected and loved father and father-in-law of Clarence and Evon (Rotorua), Graeme and Maureen (Whitianga), Brian and Debbie (Waiuku), Beverley and Ken Greenhough (Whakatane). Proud Poppa of 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A private cremation has taken place, as per Sam's wishes. Gone to join his precious Joyce. Thanks to staff at Middlemore and Pukekohe Hospitals, and CHT Waiuku for their care. All communications to Clarry Holmes, 35 Riverholm Drive, Rotorua or Brian Holmes, 459B Karioitahi Road, R.D. 3, Waiuku.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020