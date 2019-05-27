|
NOON, Samuel Frank (Sam). Born October 18th, 1938. Eileen's darling husband Sam suddenly passed away on the 23rd May 2019. Sam is the beloved and respected father of Sam, Selena, Tanya and Lucien, father in law of Maria, Jim and Naomi, grandfather to Te Rina and husband Charlie, Dion, Taylor, Byron and great grandfather to baby Carter. Loved and cherished by sisters, Lillian, Violet, Judy, Marina and brothers Charlie, Jimmy and Whanau. The funeral service will be held at: North Shore Memorial Park, Schnapper Rock Road, at 2.30pm Tuesday 28th May 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
