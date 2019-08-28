Home

Dr Samuel Darragh CBE McGREDY

Dr Samuel Darragh CBE McGREDY Notice
McGREDY, Dr Samuel Darragh CBE. Internationally renowned rose hybridiser Sam McGredy passed away peacefully on 25 August 2019 surrounded by family and love. Sam is survived by his wife Jillian McGredy (nee Walker), his children and grandchildren. Father of Kathryn, Maria and Peter, and Clodagh and Alan. Grandfather of Oliver and Sophia, Jo, Chris, and Henry, and Casey and Cameron. Step- father to Andrea and Roman, John and Carol, and grandfather to Taylor and Thor. Sam's Funeral will be held at the South Level 4 Lounge, Eden Park, 3pm Monday 2 September. Enter through Gate G, Reimers Avenue, Mount Eden.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
