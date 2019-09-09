|
|
|
KNOWLES, Samuel Brian. Passed away peacefully aged 85, after a long illness at Waiapu House, Havelock North. Dearly loved husband and sparring partner of Evelyn. Cherished son of Bert and Barbara (deceased). Much loved cousin to family in Christchurch. Adored step father and poppa to family in New Zealand and Australia. A requiem mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Wednesday 11 September 2019 at 10.30am followed by his interment at the Hastings Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Cranford Hospice at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Knowles family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019