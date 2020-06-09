|
|
|
BILICH, Samuel. On 5th June 2020 suddenly at home, aged 37 years. A loved and well known personality around Gisborne. Sam will be greatly missed by his immediate family of Mum and Dad, Melvina and Jon Bilich-Davies. His brothers Bryce and Thomas and his extended whanau of Jon and Sharon Davies, Barry and Jan Turnbull, Irene Takao, Karyn Rutene and the Bilich family. Special thanks to Idea Services management and staff for the care and support given over his adult life and the efforts of St. Johns and the Hospital Emergency Dept Staff prior to his death. Sam's funeral service will be held in the Gardens at 100 Cameron Road, Gisborne at 11am on Thursday 11th June followed by private cremation. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020