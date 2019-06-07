Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Samuel Beaton (Sam) BAIRD

Samuel Beaton (Sam) BAIRD Notice
BAIRD, Samuel Beaton (Sam). On Wednesday 5th June 2019, Sam passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family at Glaisdale Rest Home in Hamilton. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Ailsa. Loved father and father in law of Sandra & George Clark, Vicki & Mark Featherston, and Richie. Loving Grandad of 12 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. A service to celebrate Sam's life will be held on Monday 10th June in St Andrew's Church Hall, Te Aroha Street, Hamilton at 10.30am followed by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance (Hamilton) may be left at the service. All communications to the Baird family c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. 3216.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 7, 2019
