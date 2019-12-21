Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 a.m.
The Manukau Memorial Gardens Area (Garden of Remembrance)
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
Samuel and Rita WELLS Notice
WELLS, Samuel and Rita. Family and Friends are invited to a Memorial Service To Celebrate the Lives of Samuel and Rita at The Manukau Memorial Gardens Area (Garden of Remembrance) 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland on Friday 14 February 2020 Commencing at 10am. Followed by a Buffet Lunch at Eight Roses 13/225 Great South Road, Otahuhu. If you wish to attend, the cost is $25 per head. Call on 022-358-4769, Bookings also available online (Seats are limited to 55).



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
