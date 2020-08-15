|
PEMBERTON, Samual 'Ross'. Sarndra, Aaron, Clinton, Kiri and Families would like to express our deepest gratitude to all those that travelled near and far to farewell a Loving and Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Father-in- Law. Also a great mate to many. Thank you to the Carr sisters, stepping up to baby sit six children when we needed it, and keeping us fed with wonderful meals and baking. As a family we thank you. To Garth and Caroline, thank you for guiding us through this process. "We will miss him so much. He was our Rock."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020