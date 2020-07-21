Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Alexandra House Chapel
570 Alexandra Street
Te Awamutu
Samual (Ross) PEMBERTON

PEMBERTON, Samual (Ross). Dearly loved husband of Sarndra and Father of Aaron, Clinton, Kiri and the late Donna. Father-in-law of Diane, TJ, and Jean-Michel. Grandfather of Clare, Kate, Grace, Flynn, Blake, Kace, Am?lie, Lilianne and Rosie. Ross passed away peacefully in the presence of his family at Waikato Hospital, aged 78, on Sunday 19th July 2020. " We were so lucky to have so many years with a wonderful husband, father and grandfather." The funeral service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Thursday 23rd July at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kawhia St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Pemberton family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020
