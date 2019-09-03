|
|
|
GREEN, Samantha (Sam). Born April 30, 1969. Passed away on August 30, 2019. Much loved and cherished daughter of Susan and Grant; sister of Vanessa, Natasha and Jonathan; mother of Jessica and Irihapeti; grandmother of Charlotte; sister in law of Malcolm, Julie and Sam; auntie of Nathaniel, Araba, Kweku and Manaia. You will be so missed, darling. An outdoors celebration of Sam's life will be held at 112 Bethells Rd, RD1 Henderson, at 1 pm on Friday 6 September. Please bring sensible footwear and rainwear, and carpool if possible.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019