More Obituaries for Samantha GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samantha (Sam) GREEN

Samantha (Sam) GREEN Notice
GREEN, Samantha (Sam). Born April 30, 1969. Passed away on August 30, 2019. Much loved and cherished daughter of Susan and Grant; sister of Vanessa, Natasha and Jonathan; mother of Jessica and Irihapeti; grandmother of Charlotte; sister in law of Malcolm, Julie and Sam; auntie of Nathaniel, Araba, Kweku and Manaia. You will be so missed, darling. An outdoors celebration of Sam's life will be held at 112 Bethells Rd, RD1 Henderson, at 1 pm on Friday 6 September. Please bring sensible footwear and rainwear, and carpool if possible.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
