NORMAN, Samantha Anne. Passed away on November 4th 2020 at the age of 42 from an aggressive cancer. Daughter to Colleen and John and sister to Kirsten. A friend of Neo's. She was in Warkworth Hospital till the end where she was looked after extremely well. She will be sincerely missed as a daughter, a sister, a niece, a cousin and a friend. She never asked "why me" and battled through all that life threw at her. She was the epitome of bravery and stoicism. She was a beautiful soul with a huge heart. She will forever be in our hearts and minds. Donations to The Cancer Society appreciated. Service will be held on Thursday 12th November at 1pm, Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale, Auckland 0993. All communications to John on 0298174785.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020