RUNDLE, Sam (Samuel Marcus). Sam died on 23rd September at his home, in Pisa Moorings, Cromwell, aged 38, after courageously enduring a brain tumour, for over two years. His loving wife, Mallory and parents Murray and Wendy were by his side. He was a much loved brother of Tom, Maddy and uncle of Hugh. Sam packed a lot into his life; windsurfing, snowboarding, mountain biking, hunting and moved to Cromwell for his work with the NZ Police, so he could easily enjoy the outdoors. Thank you to all his great mates, colleagues and extended family for your love for Sam, and for understanding his determination and quirky humour. Special thanks to all of the medical teams, especially Dr Lyndell Kelly, Louisa Ingham and Gayle McCormack for their dedication and support for Sam's care. As per Sam's wishes he will be privately cremated and celebrations of his life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Otago Community Hospice, or a plant for the garden in Sam and Mal's home. Messages to the Rundle Family, c/- Affinity Funerals, P.O. Box 387, Alexandra 9340.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2020