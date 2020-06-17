|
THOMSON, Sally Roslyn. Peacefully on Monday June 15th 2020 aged 77 at Mountain View Resthome surrounded by her family. Adored and much loved wife of Grenville. Cherished mother of Sally, Warren (deceased), and Malcolm. Mother in law of Graeme and Jana. Adored nana of Katie, Adam, Patrik, and Nella. Roslyn was a gracious lady loved by many in Wellington, Stokes Valley, Opotiki, Ohope, and Whakatane. Following a long illness she is now at rest. A huge loss and void left to all of us. Thank you very much to Chrissy, Jan and Liz at HCNZ. Marrianne, Tim, Julieanne and staff at Mountain View Rest Home. A funeral service for Roslyn will be held in the Knox Presbyterian Church, Domain Road, Whakatane on Saturday 20th June at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Whakatane Parkinson Association C/- PO Box 714 Tauranga or can be left at the service. All messages to the Thomson family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020