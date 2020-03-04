|
MCKIBBIN, Sally Noreen Lindsay (nee Johnstone). Peacefully passed away on 2nd March 2020 at home on Waiheke Island. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Beloved mother of Carl and Greg and mother-in-law of Vanessa and Rachael. Adored Grandmother of Samuel and Luca, Riley and Parker. A service for Sally will be held on Monday, 9th March 2020 at 1.30pm at All Hallows Chapel, Southwell School, 200 Peachgrove Road, Hamilton. A private family cremation will follow at Hamilton Park Cemetery. All welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to "Hospice Waiheke Homecare". A box will also be in the foyer at the Chapel. All communications c/- Seddon Park Funeral Home. PO Box 5523, Frankton 3242. Phone 07-846-1561.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020