Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Hallows Chapel, Southwell School
200 Peachgrove Road
Hamilton
Sally Noreen Lindsay (Johnstone) MCKIBBIN

Sally Noreen Lindsay (Johnstone) MCKIBBIN Notice
MCKIBBIN, Sally Noreen Lindsay (nee Johnstone). Peacefully passed away on 2nd March 2020 at home on Waiheke Island. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Beloved mother of Carl and Greg and mother-in-law of Vanessa and Rachael. Adored Grandmother of Samuel and Luca, Riley and Parker. A service for Sally will be held on Monday, 9th March 2020 at 1.30pm at All Hallows Chapel, Southwell School, 200 Peachgrove Road, Hamilton. A private family cremation will follow at Hamilton Park Cemetery. All welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to "Hospice Waiheke Homecare". A box will also be in the foyer at the Chapel. All communications c/- Seddon Park Funeral Home. PO Box 5523, Frankton 3242. Phone 07-846-1561.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
