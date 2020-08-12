Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Service
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally DUNCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Margaret (James) DUNCAN

Add a Memory
Sally Margaret (James) DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN, Sally Margaret (nee James). Passed away suddenly but peacefully in Tauranga on Monday 10th August 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother in law of Christina, Fiona and Simon Chadwick, and Jeanette. Much loved sister of the late Diana Barker, Graeme, and Chris Puklowski. Cherished aunt and great aunt. A service will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Friday 14th August at 1pm. The family would like to express their thanks to all the medical staff involved in Sally's care, particularly Dr Daniel Gold and nurses Devon and Katie, who cared for Sally with such dignity and respect in her final hours. Messages to the Duncan family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -