Sally Lynne LESLIE

Sally Lynne LESLIE Notice
LESLIE, Sally Lynne. Passed peacefully after a short illness with her family beside her. Much loved wife of Peter. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Leticia Nye and Grant; Shane Josephs and Jane. Very special and loved Nana Farmer of Nick, Caleb and Matt Josephs and Nanny Moo Moo of Taylor Nye. Sally's life to be remembered in a private family service. Special thanks to the staff of North Shore Hospital, Ward 11 and West Auckland Hospice for their kindness and care. Messages to 118 Trig Road, South Head, Auckland 0874.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2020
