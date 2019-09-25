Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally WALTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Leigh (Choat) WALTON

Add a Memory
Sally Leigh (Choat) WALTON Notice
WALTON, Sally Leigh (nee Choat). Passed away on 21 September 2019 at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by her family. Aged 34. Loving wife of Stephen. Adored mother of Lucy and Braxton. Daughter of Russell and Barb Choat. Sister and sister-in-law of Corey and Terryn, Aunty of Riley. Grandaughter of Dorne. Treasured by all. A celebration of Sally's life will be held at 1.00p.m. on Friday 27th September at the Whangamata Golf Club, Waihi Road. All communications to the Walton Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.