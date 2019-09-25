|
WALTON, Sally Leigh (nee Choat). Passed away on 21 September 2019 at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by her family. Aged 34. Loving wife of Stephen. Adored mother of Lucy and Braxton. Daughter of Russell and Barb Choat. Sister and sister-in-law of Corey and Terryn, Aunty of Riley. Grandaughter of Dorne. Treasured by all. A celebration of Sally's life will be held at 1.00p.m. on Friday 27th September at the Whangamata Golf Club, Waihi Road. All communications to the Walton Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019