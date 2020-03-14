|
HANNAN, Sally Catherine (Sister Catherine dolc, QSM). On 12 March 2020, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, aged 84 years. Beloved member of the Sisters of Compassion for 66 years. Loved daughter of the late George and Kathleen. Loved sister of Patricia O.P. (Sister), James, Willis, Gillian and Paul. Much loved aunt to her nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. A Vigil will be held at Our Lady's Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine Street, Island Bay, Wellington (off Murray Street) on Sunday, 15 March 2020 at 6.00 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the above Chapel on Monday, 16 March 2020, at 11.00 a. m. Thereafter followed by interment at Karori Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements have been made by Larry Greco. Ninness Funeral Home, Porirua. FDANZ Ph: (04) 237-4174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020