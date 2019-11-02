Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
BELL, Saiyon. Passed away peacefully on 31 October 2019 after a long illness. Loved wife of Stuart. Loving mother of Matthew and Anthony. Loved sister of Soun, Rojana, Pet and Phon. Loved daughter of Lam. A special thanks to the staff at Ward 2 North Shore Hospital and North Shore Dialysis Unit, for their love and care. The service for Yon will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Tuesday 5 November 2019 at 3:30 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
