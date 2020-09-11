|
|
|
GREY, Sa'aga. Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Wednesday 9 September 2020, aged 45. Dearly loved son of Toreka and Vance, beloved brother of Sunite, Sina, Corina ,Chris, Deidre and Arthur. Much adored uncle of Sina, Lucius, Ryker, Zoe, Leonard, Ashley, Theo, Dominic and Amelia. Sa'aga will be sadly missed by all his aunties, uncles, cousins and friends in NZ and around the world. Due to current restrictions a private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2020