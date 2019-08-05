|
O'CONNELL, S. M. Most Reverend Bishop Stuart France. Bishop Emeritus of Rarotonga, Cook Islands and loved and respected Confrere of the Society of Mary. Peacefully at St. Joseph's Home of the Little Sisters of the Poor, Herne Bay, Auckland on Friday 2 August 2019 aged 84 years. Requiescat in Pace. Dearly loved by his cousins and much loved Bishop in the Cook Islands, Samoa and New Zealand. Bishop Stuart's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Christ the King, 260 Richardson Road, Owairaka on Friday 9 August 2019 at 11.30am and thereafter burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Church Crescent, Panmure. A Vigil Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Christ the King, on Thursday 8 August 2019 at 7pm. The Rosary will be recited at St. Joseph's Home, 9 Tweed Street, Herne Bay on Thursday 8 August at 4.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019