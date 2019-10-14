Home

Ryan John PARKER

Ryan John PARKER Notice
PARKER, Ryan John. Peacefully on Sunday morning 13th October 2019 surrounded by his loving family, Ryan's brave and courageous battle with Cancer came to an end. Dearly loved husband of Micaela and darling Daddy of Charlie and Oscar. Beloved younger son of John and Robyn, treasured brother of Aaron and Carmen. Loved brother-in-law of Karen and David. Adored "Uncle Ry" of Samantha, Jacob, Alex and Lachlan. " Love you forever and always." In lieu of flowers donations to the West Auckland Hospice would be greatly appreciated. www.hwa.org.nz A celebration of Ryan's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 10.00 a.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
