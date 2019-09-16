|
WELLS, Ruth. On Saturday, 14th September 2019 peacefully, at NorthHaven Hospital. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Hugh. Loved mother, mother in law and stepmother of Murray and Michelle, Julie and Garth, Paul and Greg, Peter and Mary. Loved nana of Matthew, Jonathon, Carrie, Alexandra, Nicki, Simon and Chris and great nana of Levi. Loved sister of June, Phyllis and the late Lorraine. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 107 Centreway Road, Orewa on Thursday, the 19th of September 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of NorthHaven Hospital, for their care and support. All communications to "The Wells Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019