Notice Condolences BARTLEY, Ruth Violet Kolopa (nee Burke). 69 years old of Panmure, Auckland died at 6.40 a.m Sunday June 16, 2019 surrounded by her children at Mercy Hospice after a short battle with cancer. Ruth was born June 4 1950 in Apia Samoa and emigrated to Auckland New Zealand in the late 60s. She married the love of her life Eddie Bartley who passed away 6 October 1997. They have three children together which they raised in Mangere. Ruth worked as a machinist for Ivanap in Ellerslie then as an office lady at her childrens' schools but spent most of her working life at De La Salle College in office administration and was instrumental in parent liaison. Ruth is survived by her three children Josephine Ruth, Edward Francis, Joseph Herman and grandchildren Helena Ruth, Moses, Damon and Gabriella, mother in law to Rita and Jacqueline. Ruth is one of seven siblings Francis Burke, Lorna Stowers, the late Clare Passi, the late Patricia Burke, Margaret Burke, Patrick Burke, Jessie Burke. Her parents are the late Joseph and Lami Burke of Sinamoga. Ruth's farewell will begin with a powhiri at Ruapotaka marae at 10am Thursday 20 June for all family and friends to bring Ruth onto the marae where she will lie in state till her family service at St Pius X Catholic church, 101 Castledine Crescent, Glen Innes 7pm Thursday 20 June. All visitors will be welcome here throughout the day. The funeral service will be Friday 21 June at 12 midday at St Therese Parish Wickman Way Mangere East, burial at Mangere Lawn Cemetery with the reception at Fale O Samoa, Canning Crescent Mangere. Fa'amolemole taofi le malo. Talosaga atu ma le loto maualalo o le aso o lo matou tina e faatofa mamao. All communications to Ted (Son) 0212948436.







