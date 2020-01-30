Home

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Salvation Army Citadel
3 Aubrey Street
Whangarei
Ruth (Gatman) THOMPSON


1927 - 2020
Ruth (Gatman) THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Ruth (nee Gatman). Of Tamaterau, Whangarei. Born March 7th 1927 passed quietly away Wednesday January 29th 2020. Loving wife of the late John, and mother of Lawrence, Martyn, Grant, and Paul. A service for Ruth will be held in the Salvation Army Citadel 3 Aubrey Street, Whangarei at 2:30pm Saturday February 1st 2020 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Salvation Army PO Box 431, Whangarei0140 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
