Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Peter's Cathedral
Ruth Shirley QSM (Gain) CLARKE


1935 - 2020
Ruth Shirley QSM (Gain) CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Ruth Shirley (nee Gain), QSM. 6 October 1935 - 9 January 2020. (Lay Canon Te Manawa o Te Wheke) Surrounded by Love and Family at Hospice Waikato. Loved wife and helpmeet of the late Archdeacon Tony Clarke. Cherished Mum of Kif (Kirstine) and Garry, Tim and Robin. Much loved grandmother of Peter, Anna, Ben, Johnny, Beth, Daniel, Leigh, Lucas, Jake and Mim. Precious great grandmother of Ella, Sophie, Max, David and …… Our guiding light Always in our hearts A service celebrating Ruth's life will be held at St Peter's Cathedral, on Monday, 13 January 2020 at 11.00 a.m. In lieu of flowers a gift to Hospice Waikato can be left at the service. All communications to the Clarke family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
