Ruth Sharon (Jessop) TELFORD

TELFORD, Ruth Sharon (nee Jessop). Born 18 July 1944, passed away 30 January 2020 in Auckland with her family. Dearly loved mum of Daphne and John, and wife of the late Peter Telford. A beloved Great Aunt, Aunt and sister who will be missed dearly. A service will be held at Purewa Cemetery and details of the date and time will be advised. Any correspondence to the family can be made care of Aroha Funerals. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to St John-0800 785 646 or via the website www.stjohn.org.nz. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
