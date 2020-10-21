|
SADLER, Ruth Rebecca. On 19 October 2020, at Auckland City Hospital, surrounded by love. Dearly loved daughter of Olive (Aoga) and John Sadler. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Brian, Sandra, Tim and Leigh, Jean, Lisa, Iris and Brendon. Much loved Auntie of Alice, Abby and Torbin; Bjorn, Phoenix, Yorky and Marlena; Denzil and Danielle. In God's care she rests above, in our hearts she rests with love. A service will be held at St Thomas's Church, cnr Kohimarama and St Helier's Bay Roads on Saturday 24 October at 2.00pm.
