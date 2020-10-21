Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Thomas's Church
cnr Kohimarama and St Helier's Bay Roads
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth SADLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Rebecca SADLER

Add a Memory
Ruth Rebecca SADLER Notice
SADLER, Ruth Rebecca. On 19 October 2020, at Auckland City Hospital, surrounded by love. Dearly loved daughter of Olive (Aoga) and John Sadler. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Brian, Sandra, Tim and Leigh, Jean, Lisa, Iris and Brendon. Much loved Auntie of Alice, Abby and Torbin; Bjorn, Phoenix, Yorky and Marlena; Denzil and Danielle. In God's care she rests above, in our hearts she rests with love. A service will be held at St Thomas's Church, cnr Kohimarama and St Helier's Bay Roads on Saturday 24 October at 2.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -