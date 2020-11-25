Home

Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waihi Memorial RSA
Ruth PERRY Notice
PERRY, Ruth. On November 23rd 2020, peacefully at Athenree Lifecare. Aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Allan, Noel, Judith, Marilyn, April, Joanne, Vicki and their families. Nana of 19, great grandmother of 29, great great grandmother of 12. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at Waihi Memorial RSA, Seddon Street Waihi on Tuesday December 1st at 11am followed by private cremation. Communications to the Perry family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020
