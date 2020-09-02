|
SPELMAN, Ruth Patricia. 14 March 1952 - 24 August 2020 Ruth died peacefully at home with grace and dignity, qualities we have appreciated throughout her full and happy life that spanned both Auckland and Wellington. Much loved by her husband Anton and their four children, Peter, Paul, Michael and Julia, their wives, partner and husband, Jeanette, Amy, Chloe and Heath, and their mokopuna, Leo, Hanna, Tom, Olivia, James and Oliver. Dearly loved and respected sister of Dan, Stephen and Sara. Ka oti tō mahi mō tō mātou whānau naianei. Ko tēnei te wā i te moe. Nō reira, moe mai e taku tau. Moe mai, moe mai rā. We hope you will understand that due to Covid-19, we have to restrict the funeral service to 50 people. Please note that it will be live streamed from St Matthew in the City on 7 September for those not attending the service in person. In addition, there are arrangements in place for people to visit Ruth at home between 28 August and 5 September in line with the Covid-19 guidelines. Please contact Mike Spelman on [email protected] should you wish to do so.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020