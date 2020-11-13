Home

Ruth McCLUGGAGE


1950 - 2020
McCLUGGAGE, Ruth. Born January 08, 1950. Passed away on November 10, 2020, peacefully at home, Te Kopuru. Dearly loved partner of Kez, loved sister and sister-in-law of Ann and John and Auntie to Bevan and Taryn. A special life long friend with Janie and Abbie. At her request a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. Many thanks to the care given to Ruth by Tony Nixon, her surgeon, Whangarei Hospital and Dargaville Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2020
