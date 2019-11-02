|
SEARCHFIELD, Ruth Marilyn. Peacefully on 31 October 2019, a day after her 78th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank; devoted mother to the late Michael, David and Nicola; loved mother-in-law of Katie and Michael; and adored Grandma of Tom, Isabel, Sean and Alex. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Ruth, you may like to make a donation to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby. A service to remember Ruth will be held at Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere on Sunday 10 November 2019 at 1.30pm. Forever in our thoughts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019