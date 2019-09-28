|
|
|
TOTTON, Ruth Margaret. Our dear mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on 25th September 2019 at Peacehaven Rest Home and Hospital in Blockhouse Bay, after a long illness, in her 93rd year. She was the devoted daughter of Phil and Esther Osmond of Buckland, loving wife of the late Ernest Totton for 58 years, and the caring Mum of our Whanau. She will be greatly missed by Geoffrey, Doreen, Rosemary, Alan, James, Jan, Marie, Margaret, Joan, Louise, Jerry, Stephen, Sarah, Viceroy, Phillip, Sonya, Joshua, Eben, Savannah, Zhaquoia, David, Phoenix, Manaia, Michaela, Star, Esther, Edith, Evalynn, Loghan Hauraki Ruth, and great great grandson Luke. Grateful thanks to the staff and caregivers at Peacehaven Rest Home and Hospital for their kindness and compassion. Skylark, you have been grounded here too long. Journey now into the high blue air, Your song rising over the summer paddocks, Boundless unbidden joy, Toward the sun-drenched hills... and home. A service will be held at St James Anglican Church, Church Road, Mangere Bridge on Saturday 5th October at 2pm. Messages to the Totton family C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera Auckland 1050. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to Arthritis New Zealand, P.O. Box 74-581, Greenlane, Auckland 1456.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019