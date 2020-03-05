Home

Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Aroha Co-operating Parish Church
32 Church Street
Te Aroha
Ruth Lois Harriette CATTLEY

CATTLEY, Ruth Lois Harriette. Unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital on 3rd March, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Colin, much loved Mum of Les (Australia), Gaylene and Alan; loved Nana of Kayla and Craig, Mellony and Kieran, Georgina and Andrew; and Nana Ruth of Braxton, Mia, Lola; Cee-jay, Latoya and Tyler. A service for Ruth will held at the Te Aroha Co-operating Parish Church, 32 Church Street, Te Aroha, (tomorrow) Friday, 6th March at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 306 Davy Street, Thames 3500.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
