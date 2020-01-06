Home

Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Wellington Central Baptist Church
Ruth (Broughton) LANE

Ruth (Broughton) LANE Notice
LANE, Ruth (nee Broughton). Passed away peacefully at Wellington's Mary Potter Hospice on 3rd January 2020 with close family by her side, aged 93 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Rex Lane. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of David and Soogi Lane, Rosemary and Alex Duncan, and the late John Lane. Adored by her five grandchildren and partners, and her six great grandchildren. Treasured twin sister of Mary Lane. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Wellington Central Baptist Church on Friday 10th January at 1pm. ; "In God's presence is fullness of joy" Psalm 16:11. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to donate to Mary Potter Hospice where Mum was wonderfully cared for in her last days. www.marypotter. org.nz Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
