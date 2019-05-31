|
JONES, Ruth. Ruth died in Hamilton on 30th May 2019, aged 91 years. Daughter of Janet Story and Alan Bicknell. Half sister of Monica, Angela, Naomi, Charlotte, Sarah and Mark. Beloved wife of Basil Jones. Loved mother of Alison, Gillian, Richard, Olive and Garrick. Grand Ruth to Jake, Finn, Phoebe, Bevan, Sophie, Frey, Frances and Aaron. Great Grand Ruth to Pearl, Alfie, Louie, Theo, Jarrah, Mina, and Rosie. Ruth's funeral will be held at the Green Space, 60 Te Aroha Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton on Sunday 2nd of June 2019 at 2.00pm. All correspondence to the Jones family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
