KING, Ruth Jean (nee Rasmussen). JP. Passed away peacefully on 16 May 2020 at the Tamahere Eventide Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Much loved mother of Colleen and John, Kevin and Janet, the late Terence and Lyn, and Lorelei and Warren. Adored Honeybun and Nana of Jessamyn and Sam, Sarita and Jamie, and Alexandra. Loved Great-Grandmother Honeybun of Olivia, Max, Zara and Maia, and Dillon, Indi, Chelsy and Rose. A private interment will be held. A service of celebration for family and friends will take place in due course. Gone to be with her Lord, whom she loved and served. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award me on that day." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Thanks to A4, Waikato Hospital and Tamahere Eventide Hospital for their care of our mum in recent weeks. All communications to the King family, c/- Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020