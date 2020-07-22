|
MABER, Ruth Isobel. Peacefully at home in Waiuku on 21st July 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Laurie. Loved mother of John and Diane, David and the late Steven. Loved step mum of Gordon, Suzanne, Peter and Dianne, Margaret and Gordon, Ross and Karen, Heather, Eion and Christine. Loved nana to all the family. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at St Andrews Church, Queen Street, Waiuku on Monday 27th July at 1pm, followed by private cremation
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020