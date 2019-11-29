|
|
|
BROWN, Ruth Isobel. Born 9 July 1932, passed away peacefully the morning of 27 November 2019. A unique lady who always had time for everybody and left an impression on all. Dearly beloved Mum to Lance, Sharon and Peter, Wendy and Ian. Much loved Nana to John (deceased), Kiriarna, Alisha, Chelsea and Logan. Treasured Sister of Brian and Venna, Jack and Jeannie, Tui and Neville, Charlie and Bev. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 2 December at 3:30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 29, 2019