DEACON, Ruth Hilda. Born 11 October 1947, passed away suddenly on 6 February 2020, at home. Dearly loved wife of Barry for 52 years. Much loved mum of Chris, Mark and Paula and their partners. Wonderful Grandma of Reece, Jasmine, Jayden, Toma, Harri, Olivia, Maddie, Esme, Layne, Jaya, and all her beloved Golden Retrievers. Life ends but love is forever. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 13 February at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020