Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth DEACON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Hilda DEACON

Add a Memory
Ruth Hilda DEACON Notice
DEACON, Ruth Hilda. Born 11 October 1947, passed away suddenly on 6 February 2020, at home. Dearly loved wife of Barry for 52 years. Much loved mum of Chris, Mark and Paula and their partners. Wonderful Grandma of Reece, Jasmine, Jayden, Toma, Harri, Olivia, Maddie, Esme, Layne, Jaya, and all her beloved Golden Retrievers. Life ends but love is forever. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 13 February at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -