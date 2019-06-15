Home

Ruth GILL

Ruth GILL Notice
GILL, Ruth. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 12th June 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Richard (Dick) Gill. Loved mother of Richard. Beloved Aunty to Ian and Angie. Loved step mother, grandmother and "GG" to the Gill family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franklin Hospice would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Monday 17th June, at 11:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
